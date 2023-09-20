WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police Department is currently investigating a potential threat made by a student concerning the middle school.

Authorities have taken action on the matter to ensure the safety of all students and staff. As of now, there is no active threat within the school premises, and all necessary measures have been taken to maintain a secure environment. Detectives, officers, and school administration are actively investigating the situation to gather more information and assess the credibility of the threat.

The Westfield Police Department is working diligently to resolve the issue and to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone involved. More details will be provided as the investigation progresses.