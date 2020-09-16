Westfield Police looking for man who allegedly stole from CVS

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly stole about $250 worth of merchandise from the CVS on Elm Street on Friday, September 11.

According to Westfield Police, the man pictured stole about $250 of merchandise from the register counter at CVS around 9 p.m. After the cashier placed the items on the counter, the man asked about an item and when the cashier turned her head, he allegedly grabbed the items and ran out of the store.

(Photo: Westfield Detective Bureau)

Police described him as six feet tall, skinny with short black hair and black-framed glasses. If anyone can identify him or has any information you are asked to contact Detective Brian Freeman at 413-642-9388 or b.freeman@cityofwestfield.org and you will remain anonymous.