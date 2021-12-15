Westfield Police looking for vandalism suspect

Courtesy of Westfield Police Dept.

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Police Department are asking the public for help looking for a vandalism suspect on Monday.

According to the news release by Westfield Police Department, a person operating a vehicle was believed to be involved in the vandalism of another vehicle in a Walmart parking lot. Police are looking to identify the suspect. The vehicle is described as an early 2000’s grey Ford Focus station wagon with a roof rack. It is noted that it may have damage (white paint or bondo) on the passenger side door just under the window.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Coach at 413-642-4988 or email c.coach@cityofwestfield.org

