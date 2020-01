WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Westfield Police Department is looking to identify two suspects allegedly involved with the fraudulent use of a stolen credit card at the Westfield Walmart.

According to the Westfield Police Department, a man and a woman rang up over $800 in fraudulent charges on December 27.

Photo: Westfield Police Department)

If you have any information you are asked to contact Detective Williams at 413-642-9384 or at ja.williams@cityofwestfield.org