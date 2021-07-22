Westfield police looking to identify liquor store thief

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who stole from a liquor store.

According to the Westfield Police Department, a man was caught on camera entering a liquor store, picking up Mike’s Hard Lemonade and a large bottle of Hennessey, then allegedly leaving the store without paying for the items.

If you have any information on the identity of this person, you are asked to contact Detective Rick Mazza r.mazza@cityofwestfield.org. If can also remain anonymous if you wish.