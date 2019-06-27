Westfield police looking to identify man who allegedly broke into home, stole video games

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield police are asking the public’s help in identifying a man accused of breaking into a home and stealing video games and consoles.

According to the Westfield Detective Bureau, the break-in happened at a home on Prospect Street Monday. If you recognize the suspect seen in the surveillance video above, you’re asked to contact Detective Williams at 413-642-9384 or ja.williams@cityofwestfield.org. All tips will remain anonymous.

Westfield police say the man also had an accomplice who is not seen in the video.

