WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman allegedly involved with attempting to break into a home.

According to the Westfield police, photos shared on the department’s Facebook page of a woman was involved in an attempted house break last week on S Maple St.

If you can identify her or have any information, contact Westfield Police Detective Coach at 413-642-9388 or email c.coach@cityofwestfield.org.