Westfield Police looking to identify suspect using stolen credit card

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police are looking for the public’s help to identify a suspect using a stolen credit card.

According to the Westfield Detective Bureau, on August 11 the suspect charged more than $1,500 on a stolen credit card that belonged to an elderly woman. The suspect is being described as a man having longer hair tied with a white hair tie under his hat.

If you can identify this person or have any information, you are asked to contact Westfield Police Detective Chris Coach at 413-642-9388 or c.coach@cityofwestfield.org.