Westfield police looking to identify suspects entering a home saying they were “from the government”

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield police are investigating after two men entered a home saying they were “from the government.”

According to the Westfield Detective Bureau, on Thursday police received a report of two men gained entry to an elderly resident’s home by saying they were “from the government” and showing an ID and badge. The men walked around the home and left abruptly. Police say it doesn’t appear that they took anything.

The suspects were driving in an older white Ford F-150 with a long bed and a noticeable dent in the tailgate. They are being described as either Hispanic or light skinned African American between the ages of 30-40, wearing blue dress shirts. One was wearing a mask and the other may have a mustache. One walked with a noticeable limp.

If you have any information you are asked to call Westfield police at 413-562-5411.