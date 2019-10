WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Police are looking to identify a woman who allegedly stole products from a store last month.

According to the Westfield Detective Bureau, the woman allegedly went into East Main Street Big Y and stole razors and teeth whitening strips.

(Photo: Westfield PD)

Anyone who knows the woman or information that can help identify her is asked to call Detective Williams at 413-642-9384 or email him at ja.williams@cityofwestfield.org.