Breaking News
Bomb threat led to shelter-in-place order at South Hadley middle school

Westfield police release images of alleged breaking and entering suspect in several areas

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

(Westfield Detective Bureau)

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help identifying a man who allegedly is responsible for several burglaries into several places in Westfield and surrounding cities.  

If you recognize him or have any information about his identity, you are asked to call Westfield Police Detective Scott Schuster at (413) 579-1989 or email S.Schuster@CityofWestfield.org.

PHOTOS: Breaking & Entering Suspect

  • (Westfield Detective Bureau)
  • (Westfield Detective Bureau)

Latest News:

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories