Westfield police release images of alleged breaking and entering suspect in several areas

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help identifying a man who allegedly is responsible for several burglaries into several places in Westfield and surrounding cities.

If you recognize him or have any information about his identity, you are asked to call Westfield Police Detective Scott Schuster at (413) 579-1989 or email S.Schuster@CityofWestfield.org.

PHOTOS: Breaking & Entering Suspect

(Westfield Detective Bureau)

(Westfield Detective Bureau)

