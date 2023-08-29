WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly used an elderly woman’s stolen credit card on Sunday.
The suspect used the credit card to buy thousands of dollars worth of clothing items and prepaid debit/gift cards at the Westfield Walmart on Sunday, according to the Westfield Police Department.
The suspect was seen purchasing khaki pants, polo t-shirts, a fedora hat, and an Ice Cube t-shirt. This individual has a crown-style tattoo on his left arm.
If you have information about the suspect, contact Detective Williams at the Westfield Police Department at 413-642-9384 or through his email at ja.williams@cityofwestfield.org.
