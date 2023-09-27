WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a man who is using a fake ID at multiple banks.

According to the Westfield Police Department, the man shown below went to the M&T Bank on Friday, September 22, at around 4:00 p.m. and impersonated a customer by using a fake ID. They then proceeded to withdraw a large sum of money from their bank account at the Westfield Branch on Elm Street.

Westfield Police Department

Westfield Police Department

Westfield Police Department

Westfield Police Department

Westfield Police Department

The suspect also attempted to do this to another customer of M&T Bank on Tuesday, September 26 at the East Windsor CT Branch on Prospect Hill Road.

He was seen getting into a Grey Dodge Caravan style minivan with a possible Florida License Plates. He may also be accompanied by other individuals.

If you have information, contact Det. Williams of the Westfield Police Department at 413-642-9384 or ja.williams@cityofwestfield.org.