WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a man who is using a fake ID at multiple banks.
According to the Westfield Police Department, the man shown below went to the M&T Bank on Friday, September 22, at around 4:00 p.m. and impersonated a customer by using a fake ID. They then proceeded to withdraw a large sum of money from their bank account at the Westfield Branch on Elm Street.
The suspect also attempted to do this to another customer of M&T Bank on Tuesday, September 26 at the East Windsor CT Branch on Prospect Hill Road.
He was seen getting into a Grey Dodge Caravan style minivan with a possible Florida License Plates. He may also be accompanied by other individuals.
If you have information, contact Det. Williams of the Westfield Police Department at 413-642-9384 or ja.williams@cityofwestfield.org.
