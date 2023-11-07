WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police Department is seeking the public’s in identifying two women suspects involved in an attempted larceny incident.

At about 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, police say the suspects were involved in an attempted larceny at Big-Y on East Main Street. After that didn’t work out, they went to the CVS (also on East Main Street), where they were seen stealing.

Police are looking for some assistance in identifying the two women shown below.

Credit: Westfield Police Department Credit: Westfield Police Department

If you have any information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts you are asked to contact Officer John Blascak @john.blascak@cityofwestfield.org.

