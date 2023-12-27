WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the owner of a vehicle that is believed to be involved in a break-in.
According to the Westfield Police Department, the vehicle and two occupants are believed to have possibly been involved in breaking into a residence that occurred earlier in December.
If you have information about the owner of the vehicle or the incident, contact Lt. Phelon at (413)-572-6300 or s.phelon@cityofwestfield.org.
