Westfield police warning residents to lock car doors following recent break-ins

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Detective Bureau is warning residents to lock their car doors following multiple break-ins over the past few months.

According to the Westfield Police Department, there has been an increase in the number breaking and entering and stolen vehicle incidents within the city. In every case, police say the cars were unlocked and some even had car keys inside of them.

Police are working on investigating the incidents and identifying possible suspects. Police say the incidents are occurring throughout the city, not just in one specific area. Residents are advised to take out any valuables such as purses, wallets, money, cellphones, etc. in your car and to lock your car.