WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Police are looking for the identity of a woman related to a case the department is working on.

Police believe the suspect in the photo below is connected to an identity theft case where she took a package.

Credit: Westfield Police Department

If you have any information on her identity, you are asked to contact Westfield Police Detective Williams at 642-9384 or email ja.williams@cityofwestfield.org.