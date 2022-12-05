WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are currently 21 sex offenders that are living or working in Westfield that have a moderate or high risk to re-offend, according to City-Data.

The Westfield Police Department has released details on a man who is on the level 3 classification for his yearly Massachusetts registered sex offender list.

Wilfredo Vazquez Jr, 40, has been classified as a level 3 sex offender by the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board. Vazquez Jr. has seven different convictions from 2000 to 2018.

Vazquez Jr. was convicted on one count of indecent assault and battery on children under 14 years of age in 2000. He has five counts of indecent assault and battery on a person aged 14 or older, one in 2000, three in 2001, and one in 2018. Then Vazquez Jr. has one count of rape and abuse of child in 2004.

Wilfredo Vazquez Jr. Photo courtesy of Westfield Police Department

Vazquez Jr. is described as White, 5’7″ tall, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He lives at 33 Elm Street in apartment 10, in Westfield.

Vazquez Jr. is at moderate or high risk of reoffending and the degree of dangerousness poses a public safety risk. To search for sex offenders in your community visit the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board.