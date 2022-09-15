WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Westfield woman has been arrested in connection to a hoax bomb threat at the Boston Children’s Hospital.

U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins has identified the suspect as 37-year-old Catherine Leavy of Westfield. AP News reported that she was arrested at her home and authorities recovered a phone believed to be used to make the bomb threat on August 30th. She will be charged with one count of making a false telephonic bomb threat.

“This alleged conduct is disturbing to stay the least,” Rollins said. “The people that work at Children’s Hospital and the parents that bring their loved ones to Children’s Hospital are under enough stress,” she said.

The bomb threat caused the Boston Children’ Hospital to lockdown. No explosives were found in the hospital. Leavy’s motive is unclear but Attorney Rollins said the hospital has recently been under attack because it is home to the first pediatric and adolescent transgender health program in the United States.

Leavy is scheduled for a hearing on Friday in Boston Federal Court.