Westfield woman pleads guilty to sex trafficking conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Westfield woman pleaded guilty in Springfield federal court Tuesday to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Jaclyn Lemelin, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. A sentencing day has been scheduled for June 15, 2021. Lemelin was initially charged by complaint in December 2018.

According to the court, co-conspirator, William Coleman, previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and nine counts of sex trafficking and was sentenced to 15 years and five months in prison in September 2020.

Lemelin also testified that she conspired with Coleman who operated a sex trafficking enterprise that used violence and the drug addictions of female victims to coerce them into engaging in commercial sex acts with paying customers.

The victims were typically required to turn over all of their earnings to Coleman and were subject to his tight control over their daily lives. Most of the women were not allowed to keep any of the money they earned, and they were only to obtain the drugs they needed from Coleman. In most cases, the victims were addicted to heroin.

Victims who did not engage in prostitution for Coleman, or who did not follow his rules, were subjected to physical assaults, sexual violence and the withholding of drugs. Coleman enlisted Lemelin, among others, to carry out tasks associated with the trafficking enterprise.

Lemelin admitted that she assaulted two victims working for Coleman and was paid by Coleman for each assault. The assaults were for perceived violations of Coleman’s rules. Lemelin also admitted that she rented cars for Coleman to be used in the trafficking enterprise.

Co-conspirators Virginia Maldonado, 32, and Shannon Yelinek, 36, pleaded guilty earlier this month to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and are scheduled to be sentenced on June 3 and 4, 2021.

They could face up to life in prison, a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.