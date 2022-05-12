SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The suspect of a shooting on Westford Circle last week was arrested by Springfield police Thursday morning.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said officers were investigating a shooting on Westford Circle that occurred on Tuesday, May 4. A vehicle was shot by the suspect. Detectives were able to identify 29-year-old Victor Aytche of Springfield as the suspect.

On Thursday around 8:45 p.m., Springfield officers along with Massachusetts State Police VFAS, United States Marshals Task Force and Hampden County Sheriff’s Department arrested Aytche on Roosevelt Avenue for a warrant on firearm charges.

Aytche will be charged with the following: