Westport vape shop accused of selling nicotine products to minors

WESTPORT, Mass (WPRI) — A vape shop in Westport is accused of selling nicotine products to children as young as 12 years old.

An investigation into the Cedars Smoke ‘n Vape shop on Route 6 began in February, after School Resource Officer Kyle Fernandes noticed several students carrying JUUL pods in school.

Police and the Tobacco Control Commission then looked into where the children were getting the vapes, which look simliar to a computer USB drive.

According to Westport Police, surveillance video shows employees at Cedars illegally selling nicotine products to kids multiple times throughout the month of June.

When approached by a Massachusetts State Trooper, who happened to be driving by the shop and allegedly saw kids with the illegal items, police said the owner of Cedars Smoke ‘n Vape, Walid Assi, was argumentative and uncooperative.

Assi could potentially face charges including contributing to the delinquency of a minor and delivering cigarettes and nicotine to a minor.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Westport Police Detective Division at 508-636-1122.