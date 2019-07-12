What are ghost guns?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite strict gun laws, police seize hundreds of so-called “crime guns” every year.

Ghost guns can’t be traced back to their original owner because they were purchased online, in pieces, and then assembled. Ghost guns are made with an unfinished receiver, which is the pistol frame that holds the firing mechanism.

Since ghost guns are made and not bought, there are no serial numbers on them, which makes them nearly impossible to track. Although ghost guns are illegal, the pieces can legally be purchased over the internet in most states with an FID card.

“If you’re going to break the law, you’re going to break the law and I don’t think laws are really going to stop anyone who wants to do harm but they are going to help regulate the industry as a whole,” Easthampton resident Phil Cassidy said.

According to ATF, there is no way of knowing how many ghost guns are out there, and as technology advances, it gives even more options for ghost guns. People have even 3D printed gun parts.

Earlier this week a Springfield man was arrested for being in possession of a ghost gun. He faces several gun and drug charges, read more here.