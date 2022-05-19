SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News has put together this map and listing of homicides in the city of Springfield since the beginning of the year.

January 5: 37-year-old Lashar Garner was found near the intersection of Cambridge and Burr Streets after police were called to a ShotSpotter Activation on Hayden Avenue. The suspect, Curtis Stevenson, was arrested on January 31.

January 27: 29-year-old Jorge Rivera-Ortiz was found inside a car at the intersection of Pinevale and Essex Street in Indian Orchard. The suspect, Jerry Ramos, turned himself in on April 13 after an arrest warrant was issued.

April 15: 21-year-old Karmari Alexander was found on Worthington Street after police were called to a report of shots fired. The suspect, Andre Wise, was arrested on May 4.

This map will be updated as more shootings are reported by Springfield Police.