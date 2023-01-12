COHASSET, Mass. (WWLP) – As the search for the missing mom from Cohasset continues, investigators are learning more about her husband Brian Walshe, who is accused of misleading authorities as they investigate her disappearance.

Previous court records and conversations with family friends point to a history of money problems and estrangement. Court documents over an inheritance battle revealed several families described Brian as not only a sociopath but also a very angry physically violent person and con artist.

Brian Walshe was already on probation and home confinement awaiting sentencing for a federal case involving the sale of fake Andy Warhol paintings on eBay in 2016.

Investigators have not yet released results of the analysis that’s being done on the hacksaw and bloody towels found earlier this week.

On Thursday the community will come together in Cohasset for a vigil to pray for Ana Walshe at 4:30 on the town common.