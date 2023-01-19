BOSTON (WWLP) – A man from Boston was arrested, for allegedly attempting to hire a contract killer to murder his wife and her boyfriend, whom she had left him for.

Mohammed Chowdhury, 46, ended up actually connecting with an undercover federal agent. According to court documents, an individual tipped off federal law enforcement, that Chowdhury was soliciting help in murdering his wife.

He met with undercover agents through December and January and was arrested, after providing a deposit for the cost of the murder. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.