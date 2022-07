WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The police are asking for the public’s help locating a bicycle stolen on Soule Road in Wilbraham Thursday.

According to a social media post by the Wilbraham Police Department, the bicycle was taken from 190 Soule Rd (Sawmill Pond) between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

If you have any information or a camera in the area, you are asked to call the Wilbraham Police Department at 413-596-3837 and reference number 22-19209.