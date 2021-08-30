Wilbraham looking to identify larceny suspect

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Wilbraham Police are looking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in connection with larceny that occurred Sunday morning.

According to the Wilbraham Police Department, a suspect described as white male in his 50’s was caught on camera at around 11 a.m. at a residence on Dalton Street driving a U-Haul pick up truck. Police believe the suspect was involved in stealing a 12′ orange and yellow tandem kayak.

If you can identify the person on camera or have any information, you are asked to call the Wilbraham Police Department at 413-596-3837.