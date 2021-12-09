Wilbraham man arrested in Ludlow for allegedly operating under the influence of drugs

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Wilbraham man was arrested Wednesday night in Ludlow for resisting arrest and operating under the influence of drugs.

According to Ludlow Police Lt. Michael N. Brennan, officers were notified of a red Mercedes Benz driving erratically in the area of Center Street around 11:11 p.m. Wednesday night. A witness told police they saw the suspect’s vehicle “all over the road,” and also said to police, “He’s going to kill someone” with the way they were driving.

Officers located the vehicle on Chapin Street and could see the driver was unable to stay inside the lanes of travel, nearly striking the right curb and at one point swerving left over the center yellow line completely into the opposite lane of traffic.

A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle near Sportsmen Road. The driver was identified as 52-year-old Robert L. Matthews of Wilbraham. Officers saw Matthews moving suspiciously in the driver seat near the center console. The officer says he saw Matthews allegedly scatter a white powdery substance from the center console area.

A Smith & Wesson .380 handgun that was loaded and unholstered, tucked in Matthews’ waistband, was also discovered. Police attempted to place Matthews in handcuffs but he showed muscular resistance by pulling his left arm forward. The officer was able to securely place him into custody and secured the firearm.

Matthews was arrested and charged for the following:

Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence (OUI) – Drugs

Drug, Possess Class B (Cocaine)

Firearm, Intoxicated Licensee Carry

Resist Arrest

Negligent Operation of a Motor vehicle

Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Marked Lanes Violation

Electronic Device, Use While Operating Motor Vehicle

Matthews’ was later released on a $500 bail and was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Palmer District Court. His vehicle was impounded and towed from the area.