WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A Wilbraham man has been indicted for charges in connection to his alleged involvement in obstructing a grand jury’s investigation of his West Springfield business’ cash receipts.

Kent Pecoy, 64, of Wilbraham has been indicted on one count of corrupt concealment of records with intent to impair their use in an official proceeding, one count of obstruction of an official proceeding and one count of false statements. Pecoy is expected to appear in Springfield federal court at a later date.

According to the indictment, between 2013 and 2016, a customer allegedly paid Pecoy and his company, Kent Pecoy & Sons, Construction, Inc. (KPSC) in West Springfield, hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash to build a home in West Dennis. Pecoy allegedly failed to deposit most of the cash into a business bank account and instead distributed the cash to vendors and subcontractors for the project.

In April of 2015, a Springfield federal grand jury issued a subpoena to the company requiring service records since January 2012. In June of 2015, the company provided records that allegedly included documents saying the company made numerous, substantial cash payments to a lumber company, but showed no records of receipt of cash. The jury asked for additional records but Pecoy allegedly falsely stated that there were no additional records of cash receipts.

In April of 2016, the West Springfield business was searched and numerous documents were allegedly discovered relating to receipts and distribution of cash from the customer’s home project, including payment ledgers, contracts, project check lists and e-mails exchanged between Pecoy and the project manager.

Pecoy was previously indicted in December 2019 for a separate case along with his son Jason Pecoy and Kevin Kennedy, former owner of a golf management company, for allegedly conspiring to defraud the United States by concealing cash payments for the construction of Kennedy’s two homes in East Longmeadow and West Dennis. All three men have pleaded not guilty and the trial is still pending.