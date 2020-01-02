Wilbraham PD: Warrants, drunk woman asleep at gas pump, OUI crash, shoplifting among December arrests

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Wilbraham Police Department arrested several individuals for violations including drunk driving, shoplifting, and drug possession among other shocking offenses.

On December 16, a Wilbraham Police officer stopped a vehicle in the parking lot of Big Y for driving in a “No passing zone.” The operator of the vehicle, 35-year-old Steven Kristek of Springfield, was allegedly intoxicated. He was arrested and charged with OUI liquor, reckless operation, and possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

On that same day, Wilbraham Police requested an arrest warrant Jack Jordan, 30, of Chicopee, for shoplifting that occurred at Home Depot. According to police the warrant for his arrest is still active.

On the morning of December 17, Wilbraham Police arrested 41-year-old Kris Harriman of New Britain, Connecticut, for shoplifting at Home Depot. He was also charged with possession of heroin and cocaine. Police say along with Harriman, they also arrested Richard Charette, 44, from New Britain, Connecticut. Charette was identified as the driver in the alleged shoplifting incident and faces additional charges including attaching wrong plates to his vehicle in order to conceal identity.

On the morning of December 19, police were called to the intersection of Glendale and Monson roads for a two-car crash. One driver, 33-year-old Michael Fusco of Springfield, was arrested for having five active warrants, operating on a suspended license and driving to endanger. No injuries were reported in the crash.

In the evening, police were called to a gas station on Boston Road where officers found a woman sleeping at the pumps in her car. After investigating, the officers arrested 43-year-old Michele Chandler of Ludlow for OUI liquor.

On Christmas Eve, 28-year-old Agawam resident Tyler Devoe was arrested after police were called to a crash on Dalton Street. Officers found him sleeping inside a blue BMW with obvious fresh damage and two flat tires. He was arrested for OUI liquor and negligent operation.

A man added on to the arrest list on December 27, when police stopped a green Ford pick-up truck for speeding on Wilbraham Road. The driver, 31-year-old Orlando Santos from Springfield, was arrested for OUI alcohol, and negligent operation. That same day, officers arrested 34-year-old Matthew Posley of Wilbraham on three warrants.

Police were also called to a domestic disturbance that day, where the suspect allegedly assaulted a pregnant woman. Wilbraham Police say the suspect left the area before officers arrived. An arrest warrant was issued for the suspect for assault and battery on a pregnant person, strangulation and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Two women were arrested on December 28 after police received a call that they were screaming at cars as they walked down the middle of Springfield Street near Highland Avenue. The two women, 25-year-old Nashalee Santana and Tayana Massa, 26, both of Springfield, were allegedly heavily intoxicated and uncooperative. They were arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace and vandalism.