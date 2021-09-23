Wilbraham Police arrest four people in separate incidents last week

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Wilbraham Police Department released a list of recent arrests in the town from last week.

On Sunday, September 12 at around 10:30 a.m., officers were called to a home on River Road for a report of a stolen vehicle. Police arrested the caller, 60-year-old Jose Garcia of Palmer for an outstanding warrant.

On Monday, September 13 at around 10 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted in the area of 2200 Boston Road. The driver, 31-year-old Geselle Hazel-Mims of Springfield was arrested for three outstanding warrants.

On Wednesday, September 15 at around 2:40 a.m., an officer saw a disabled vehicle in the area of 2376 Boston Road. The driver, 26-year-old Quiana Pedraza of Manchester, NH was arrested for refusing to identify herself and operating with a suspended driver’s license.

On Friday, September 17 an individual went to the police station to report serious domestic violence incidents. An arrest warrant was issued for the suspect and is being charged with assault and battery on a household member (2 counts), assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (2 counts), strangulation (2 counts) and kidnapping.