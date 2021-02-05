Wilbraham police arrest several people over the past three weeks

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Wilbraham Police Department made several arrests over the past three weeks for crimes such as operating under the influence, breaking and entering’s, and assault and battery on a pregnant victim.

According to Wilbraham Police, on January 15 at 9:24 p.m. officers were called to the area of Dipping Hole Road and Belli Drive where they observed a suspicious motor vehicle that had struck a trash barrel and was still running and in gear. The occupant of the car, 41-year-old Edwin Velez III of Springfield was arrested for OUI, negligent operation, and an open container.

On January 19 at 8:08 a.m. a man was arrested for domestic assault and battery.

On January 21 at 1:04 p.m. officers were called to the Home Depot for a party wanted in regards to allegedly shoplifting $400 in merchandise. When officers arrived 36-year-old Hector Santiago allegedly ran from the area and was then located a short time later after a short foot pursuit. He was arrested for shoplifting and an arrest warrant.

According to Wilbraham Police, on January 23 at 8:21 a.m. officers and detectives were called to Ridge Road to conduct a search warrant and an arrest warrant. As a result, police arrested 41-year-old Thomas Dean Jr. of Wilbraham in connection with multiple breaking and enterings.

On January 29 at 6:38 p.m. officers observed a car operating erratically on Boston Road. According to police, officers stopped the car in the area of Maynard Road and arrested 47-year-old Leon O’Neal Marsh of Palmer for OUI, negligent operation, and marked lanes.

On Tuesday at 2:02 a.m. officers were called to a business on Boston Road where a man was arrested for assault and battery on a pregnant victim, malicious destruction of property, strangulation, and intimidating a witness.