WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Wilbraham police are asking for the public’s help after a garage was broken into Friday morning.

The Wilbraham Police Department posted on Facebook asking residents in the Briar Cliff/Tracy Drive area to check their camera footage and report any vehicles or suspicious activity. At around 1:30 a.m., two men broke into a garage in the Briar Cliff Drive area.

A vehicle was observed on video stopped on Amy Lane at the intersection with Briar Cliff Drive. The two men got into the vehicle which then travels west on Briar Cliff Drive.

If you have any information you are asked to call Wilbraham Police Detective Derek Florindo at 413-596-3838.