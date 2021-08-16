Wilbraham Police investigating shots fired at house

Crime

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Wilbraham Police were called to reports of shots fired in the area Merrill Road area early Sunday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Wilbraham Police Department, officers arrived to the area at around 3:15 a.m. where they found evidence of gun shots fired at a home from a moving vehicle. No injuries were reported from the incident.

MAP: Merrill Road in Wilbraham

While the shooting being investigated, police believe the incident was an intentional, isolated act. Anyone with information about the investigation are asked to contact the Wilbraham Police Department at (413) 596-3837.

