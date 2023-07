WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – One person has been summoned to court after several locations in Wilbraham were vandalized with spray paint Monday morning.

The Wilbraham Police is conducting an investigation after several locations were vandalized with spray paint at around 2 a.m. A boy under the age of 18 from Wilbraham will be summoned to the juvenile court for criminal charges.

The Wilbraham DPW is working to remove the graffiti.