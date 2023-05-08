SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department seized a loaded firearm during an X-Ray scan on Friday.

According to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, on Friday at approximately 11:45 a.m., officers seized a loaded firearm and arrested 20-year-old Cristal Matos at the Hampden County Hall of Justice.

Officers were sent to the Hampden County Hall of Justice for a gun call around 11:25 a.m. The court officers observed a firearm in Mato’s purse when she passed through the X-Ray machine.

The Springfield Police Department was called and placed Mato’s under arrest.

Cristal Matos of Wilbraham is charged with: