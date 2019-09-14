Williamsburg Police arrest two Ludlow residents on drug charges after traffic stop

WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Ludlow residents are facing drug charges after police allegedly seized marijuana and thousands of bags of heroin during a traffic stop in Williamsburg Thursday evening.

The Williamsburg Police Department said they arrested an unidentified 20-year-old man and 22-year-old Rene Amaris when officers pulled over the Honda Accord they were traveling in on Route 9 in Williamsburg, for a motor vehicle violation.

After investigating, the officers allegedly discovered more than $2,500 wax paper bags containing suspected heroin, weighing 55.0 grams, and more than an ounce of marijuana inside a backpack in the vehicle.

Photo: Williamsburg Police Department

Photo: Williamsburg Police Department

Photo: Williamsburg Police Department

The unidentified Ludlow man was summoned to court on trafficking heroin and conspiracy to violate drug law charges, while Amaris is charged with the following: