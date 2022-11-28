WINTHROP, Mass. (WWLP) – An alleged drug dealer from Winthrop was arrested and is facing firearm and drug charges.

An investigation into drug distribution led to the arrest of 29-year-old Shkamb Roka after the Winthrop Police Department seized weapons, drugs, and an illegal handgun on November 23rd. A traffic stop was conducted after a search warrant was granted for the Roka’s vehicle at around 2 p.m. The gray Volkswagen hatchback was searched at the intersection of Bowdin and Buchannan streets.

According to a news release from Winthrop Police Department, investigators found a piece of aluminum foil with a white powdery substance later determined to be cocaine in the vehicle, a bag containing a brownish powder believed to be Fentanyl as well as various other drugs including Xanax pulls, at least 16 oxycodone pills and a quantity of crack cocaine.

A loaded Springfield 9mm semiautomatic handgun was located at the bottom of a laundry bag. Roka is not licensed to own or carry firearms. Items used to package and distribute drugs such as a scale, plastic bags, spoons, and vials were also seized.

Shkamb Roka is charged with the following: