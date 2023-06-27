TAUNTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The woman from Taunton accused of bribing a road test examiner to sign off on driver’s licenses for applicants who didn’t take a road test has agreed to plead guilty, according to U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy.

Neta Centio has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud. Court documents say she allegedly used CashApp to pay a road test examiner at the Brockton RMV Service Center to falsely state that certain driver’s license applicants had passed their road test, when in fact they hadn’t even shown up for it.

The scheme was uncovered last year after an investigation by MassDOT revealed roughly 2,100 drivers were given passing scores for road tests they never took. The falsely issued driver’s licenses date back to April 2018.