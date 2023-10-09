BRISTOL, Conn. (WWLP) – The woman accused of opening fire inside the Bristol, Connecticut police department on Thursday night was arraigned on nine charges including attempted murder.

According to court documents, Suzanne Laprise was at a bar in Bristol earlier in the night. Police said she expressed concerns to another person there about her life and her mental health.

Court documents say that she said, “I’m going to go to the Bristol Police Department and tell them to kill me, or I’ll shoot them.”

The judge set her bond at $1 million. She’ll be back in court on October 17th.