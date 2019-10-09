Woman accuses Matt Lauer of rape; former anchor denies claim

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who worked with NBC at the Sochi Olympics claims she was raped by former anchor Matt Lauer at a hotel there, an encounter the former “Today” show host says was consensual.
Brooke Nevils makes her claim in Ronan Farrow’s book, “Catch and Kill,” a copy of which was obtained by Variety. Lauer was fired by NBC in 2017 for what it called inappropriate sexual conduct.
Nevils says Lauer forced himself upon her after a night of drinking. She said she had not consented to the sexual act, which she called “excruciatingly painful.”
Lauer, in a letter provided to Variety, called Nevils “a fully enthusiastic and willing partner” in the sexual encounter. He says he had an extramarital affair with Nevils which continued after the Olympics.
