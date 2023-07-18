WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Police are searching for three men who allegedly hit a woman’s vehicle in Windsor Locks, held her at gunpoint, and threatened to kill her before stealing her SUV.

Police say it happened on Route 75 right near Bradley International Airport. According to police, the victim said she was going to the post office when another car hit her car. She got out to look at the damage and said she was calling the police.

As the victim walked back to her car, two men with handguns allegedly grabbed her and dragged her back toward their car. Police say several items and cash were stolen.

Officers were able to follow the tracker in the victim’s car and found it unoccupied in New Britain. Police say they are now investigating, but no arrests have been made.