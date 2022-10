WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an alleged shoplifting suspect.

West Springfield Police say the suspect has allegedly shoplifted from a business in the city at least three times.

If you can identify the suspect, you are asked to contact West Springfield Police Detective Kennedy at 413-263-3210 ext. 229. You can also text-a-tip anonymously by texting SOLVE plus your message to 274637.