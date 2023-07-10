WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who was allegedly involved in a larceny at a store on Riverdale Street.

According to the police, on Wednesday, July 5th, the suspect pictured above was accompanied by an older woman and a girl approximately 8-10 years old at the time of the incident. The three left the area in a blue SUV.

If you have any information or can identify her, you are asked to contact West Springfield Police Detective Hebert at 413-263-3210 extension 222 or Text-A-Tip (Text SOLVE plus message to 274637 on your cell phone) and can remain anonymous.