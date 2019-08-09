Woman arrested after allegedly walking away from car accident in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton Police arrested a woman who allegedly walked away from a two-car crash Thursday night.

Northampton’s Chief Jody D. Kasper told 22News a 37-year-old woman was arrested after officers were called to Damon Road for a report of a two-car accident at 9:35 p.m.

Kasper said Northampton Fire Rescue identified a driver of one of the vehicles walking away from the incident. The woman allegedly refused to stop for the officer. Eventually, the officer caught up to her and ran a RMV check to learn there was an active arrest warrant for the woman.

The woman’s license plate was registered to a Mercedes, but was on the Audi she was driving. Officers also found her registration had been revoked due to insurance cancellation.

Kasper said the woman has no license on record and no injuries were reported.

The unidentified woman was arrested with a warrant from Westborough District Court and also charged with the following: