WINDSOR, Conn (WWLP) – A South Windsor woman was arrested after a crash on I-91 in Windsor early Saturday morning.

According to the Connecticut State Police, at around 2:28 a.m. troopers were called to a single-car crash on I-91 north at Exit 35 off ramp in Windsor. The vehicle appeared to go off the roadway striking the guardrail, causing it to spin, overturn and strike a light support.

When the Troopers arrived, the driver was found in the area who left the crash on foot. The driver, 21-year-old Pearl Muzzarelli was arrested after failing a field sobriety test.

Pearl Muzzarelli is charged with the following:

Operating under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

Evading Responsibility

Failure to Maintain Lance

Operating a Motor Vehicle Utilizing a Hand Helf Mobile Phone/Electronic Device

Operating a Motor Vehicle without Insurance

Muzzarelli was released on $1,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to be in court on August 1.