Woman arrested after high-speed police chase on Mass Pike

MILLBURY, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman was arrested Thursday after leading Massachusetts State Police troopers on a chase on the Mass Pike after being arrested in Ludlow the day before.

According to Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio, shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday night, a trooper located a car with no license plates, that witnesses said was going more than 100 mph and weaving in and out of traffic, on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound.

The Trooper attempted to stop the car in the Millbury area but the driver, 20-year-old Carla Joffre Pena from Dorchester, refused to stop and continued to drive away from police at a high rate of speed.

Procopio said the suspect attempted to take the ramp at Exit 12 in Framingham, crashed and rolled over.

The woman driving the car, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, exited the car and started to allegedly fight with troopers. Troopers then took her into custody. She was then taken by helicopter to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester after complaining about pain.

At the time of the arrest, the suspect was released from the hospital and taken to State Police-Charlton to be booked on charges including refusal to stop for police, operating to endanger, plate violation, speeding, among other offenses. She was held overnight at State Police-Charlton and will be brought to Framingham District Court for arraignment Friday morning.

According to Procopio, an investigation determined that before the incident Thursday, Pena had the car brought from a tow yard to a Springfield address, where she took control of the car and began to drive east. The car had been towed to the tow yard after Pena was previously arrested four days ago.

On Sunday a trooper observed her driving on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Ludlow with a stolen plate attached to the car. When pulled over the officer found she was unlicensed and the car was not registered, not insured, and had no inspection sticker. She was arrested for those offenses after that stop on Sunday and arraigned in Palmer District Court Wednesday. She arranged to get the car back on Thursday.