SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman was arrested after police investigated illegal narcotics sales from her home in Springfield Tuesday night.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News 36-year-old Cynthia Colon was arrested after police found 13 bags of cocaine on her during a search at her residence on Eastern Avenue. Walsh said Colon was arrested after the drugs were recovered.

Colon was charged with possession with the intent to distribute a Class B Drug.