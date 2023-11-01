HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman has been arrested following a stabbing incident that occurred Thursday in Holyoke.

On Thursday, October 26, at approximately 10:00 PM, Holyoke police officers were alerted by a concerned citizen about a female victim who had sustained multiple stab wounds in an alley on Sargeant Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a female victim with severe stab wounds to her head and body. They immediately provided medical assistance while awaiting the arrival of an ambulance. The injured woman was brought to Baystate Medical Center for her serious injuries.

Courtesy of Holyoke Police Department

During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as 31-year-old Francheska Vazquez, of Holyoke. A warrant was obtained for her arrest on several charges, including Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon Causing Serious Bodily Injury, Assault with Intent to Murder, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (specifically, a firearm), and Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon (a knife).

On Wednesday, the Massachusetts State Police took Francheska Vazquez into custody on the warrant issued by the Holyoke District Court.